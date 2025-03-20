Sutherland Global

Leveraging our core expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, cloud engineering, our cutting-edge products and platforms, and deep industry domain knowledge, we unlock digital performance for our clients.

How To Implement the Building Blocks for AI-First Transformation

Discover the foundation businesses need to harness the full value of AI-first transformation, unlocking continuous innovation, digital performance and measurable results.

Sutherland Recognized Across Multiple ISG 2024 Quadrants in North America and Europe

Five Quadrants. Two Leader Recognitions. Transforming the Insurance Landscape.

Driving Transformation With Digital Chemistry

We work with iconic brands worldwide. We bring them a unique value proposition through market-leading technology and business process excellence.

We provide them with new keys for their businesses, their workforce, and the customers they serve by tailoring proven and rapid formulas to fit their unique DNA. We bring together human expertise and artificial intelligence to create a powerful synergy of limitless human creativity and the transformative power of technology – we call that digital chemistry. This unlocks new possibilities, measurable transformative outcomes, and enduring relationships.

Delivering Measurable Transformation Outcomes

$116M

Saved by a computer giant on returns and repairs with our AI support bot

70%

Improvement in productivity for global technology provider Avaya

76%

Of interactions fully automated for a global communication, media, and entertainment leader

40%

Increase in cash collections for large municipal health system with BPaaS solution

25%

Increase in customer satisfaction for leading fintech and digital bank

60%

Reduction in operating costs for a leading Middle East airline

Transformation Stories

Sutherland Leverages AI and Intelligent Automation to Help Spotify Scale Customer Service to New Markets, Delivering Over 90% CSAT in 20+ Languages
Sutherland Leverages AI and Intelligent Automation to Help Spotify Scale Customer Service to New Markets, Delivering Over 90% CSAT in 20+ Languages
Adidas Partners With Sutherland for Cloud Migration, Achieves 35% Savings on Cloud TCO and 3x Faster Transactions
Adidas Partners With Sutherland for Cloud Migration, Achieves 35% Savings on Cloud TCO and 3x Faster Transactions
Sutherland Transforms Customer Support for a Global PC and Tech Giant With AI-Powered Micro-Bots Deployed in 38M+ Devices, Adding $16M in Annual Revenue
Sutherland Transforms Customer Support for a Global PC and Tech Giant With AI-Powered Micro-Bots Deployed in 38M+ Devices, Adding $16M in Annual Revenue
Sutherland Helps Global Conglomerate Modernize Legacy Ecosystems, Enhance CX, and Expand Reach, With 30% Reduction in Technology Costs
Sutherland Helps Global Conglomerate Modernize Legacy Ecosystems, Enhance CX, and Expand Reach, With 30% Reduction in Technology Costs
Delivering 25% Productivity Improvement for Leading Financial Services Provider With Intelligent Automation
Delivering 25% Productivity Improvement for Leading Financial Services Provider With Intelligent Automation
Delivering a 60% Reduction in Operating Costs for a Leading Middle East Airline
Delivering a 60% Reduction in Operating Costs for a Leading Middle East Airline
Delivering $500M+ Annual Written Premiums for Leading Small Commercial Insurance Company Through Experience-Led Transformation
Delivering $500M+ Annual Written Premiums for Leading Small Commercial Insurance Company Through Experience-Led Transformation
Claim Servicing Operations for a Fortune 500 Group Benefits Insurer, with a 28% Efficiency Increase and 10+ Point CSAT Uplift solution
Claim Servicing Operations for a Fortune 500 Group Benefits Insurer, with a 28% Efficiency Increase and 10+ Point CSAT Uplift solution
How We Unlock Digital Performance

Leveraging our deep expertise in data and AI, digital engineering, and our advanced products and platforms, we drive digital transformation, optimize critical business operations, reinvent experiences, and pioneer new solutions, all provided through a seamless “as a service” model.
Artificial Intelligence

Automate processes and enhance human expertise with AI to unlock new possibilities and transformative outcomes.

Automation

Engineer smarter processes, decode critical business problems, and deliver exceptional experiences with hyperautomation and AI.

Cloud Engineering

Fast-track your cloud journey and unleash the power of data and AI.

Advanced Analytics

With advanced analytics, democratize insights, empower smarter decisions, and drive innovation at scale.

Digital CX

Reinvent customer and employee experiences to achieve increased engagement, loyalty, and customer lifetime value.

Digital Operations

Reimagine your business operations with AI and automation to transform into an agile digital enterprise.

Insights

2025 Outlook | How To Implement the Building Blocks for AI-First Transformation
AI Opportunity Assessment Calculator for Telcos
Sutherland Recognized as: Major Contender – Everest Group Digital Workplaces Service PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 | Mid-market Enterprises
HFS Horizons Report Puts Sutherland in Horizon 3 Category for the Most Advanced Travel Industry Service Providers
5 Ways AI Is Driving Better Customer Experience
Redefining Network Operations: The Importance of AI-Driven Predictive Fault Management
